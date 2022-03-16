GMS Racing NCWTS Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Preview

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment. com for more information.

- Champions In Life: Over the course of the last week, Champion Power Equipment has pledged to donate over 100 generators to those affected by the war in Ukraine. With many of the country's citizens left without power, water, heat or gas, Champion Power Equipment hopes that their contribution will be able to help some of those in true need.

- Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will drive GMS Racing chassis no. 331 in the ATL on Saturday. This chassis has been raced seven times before, and has visited victory lane once in 2020 at Michigan International Speedway with Zane Smith behind the wheel. Most recently, this truck raced at Darlington Raceway, where it finished ninth with Smith.

- Testing, Testing, 1-2-3: In January, Grant Enfinger was one of only three NCWTS drivers that participated in a Goodyear tire test at the newly repaved Atlanta Motor Speedway. With so many variables ahead of the new track configuration, Enfinger's veteran driving ability was relied on to help develop the tire that will be used in the first race ever held on the repave.

- Previous Race Winner: For the third straight weekend in a row, Grant Enfinger will head to the track as a previous race winner. Enfinger won his first race at Atlanta Motor Speedway back in 2020, leading only seven laps en route to his lone victory on the old pavement.

- Meet Grant: Fans can meet Grant Enfinger along with his GMS Racing teammate Jack Wood at the Team Chevy display in the fan midway at Atlanta Motor Speedway prior to the race on Saturday from 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM local time. Enfinger and Wood will be participating in a Q&A followed by a quick autograph session for all fans in attendance.

- GE Quote: "I’m not quite sure what to expect for the reconfigured Atlanta surface this weekend. There will definitely be a lot of wide open racing where we will utilize the draft. My crew chief Charles Denike has some adjustability built into our Champion Power Equipment Silverado, so we can adapt our package if we need to. As a team, we are focused on getting a strong finish this week and building some momentum."