Smith Looks for Second Win Heading into Atlanta

Zane Smith heads into Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway looking for his second win of the season.



FR8Auctions will dawn the No. 38 Ford F-150 for the first time this weekend, at a track where they also hold the title sponsorship for the truck series event.



“There is the age-old saying, 'what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,' and that's what our mindset is heading into this weekend," Smith stated. "We are really focused on coming out of the gate strong at this new Atlanta."



Smith is happy to be carrying the FR8Auctions brand at the track where they hold the title sponsorship.



“It's great to have FR8Auctions partnered with us this season", said Smith. "This one is a little more special, we want to really go out and have a strong showing and compete for the win in the FR8 208."



The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series FR8 208 will air on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1.



FRM PR