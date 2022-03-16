Ross Chastain - Fr8 208 Race Advance

Chastain on making his 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Atlanta: “Thanks to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports who make it possible for me to compete in the Truck Series. It’s always exciting to get behind the wheel of a Niece Chevrolet and to be able to represent the Florida Watermelon Association is an added bonus this week. Although there are plenty of unknowns heading into Atlanta with the recent repave, I’m confident that the people of Niece Motorsports have a truck prepared that’s capable of running up front.”

Chastain at Atlanta Motor Speedway (NCWTS): Chastain makes his sixth career start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Saturday and his fourth with Niece Motorsports. He owns an average finish of 9.8 with four-consecutive top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile track. Chastain produced finishes of sixth (2019), sixth (2020), and seventh (2021) in his three previous truck starts with Niece Motorsports and led 17 laps in the 2020 event.

Chastain has also made four starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and six starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Saturday’s Fr8 208 at Atlanta marks Chastain’s 96th career start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, a career that includes three wins (Kansas 2019, Gateway 2019, Pocono 2019), 17 top-fives, and 42 top-10s.

On the Truck: Chastain and the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the Eat Florida Watermelon paint scheme in Saturday’s Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Niece Motorsports PR