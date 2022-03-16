Carson Hocevar - Fr8 208 Race Advance

Hocevar on Atlanta Motor Speedway: “While there are a lot of question marks and unknowns going into Atlanta this weekend, we’re certain that we have a solid No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet to bring to the race track. Having the ability to run the same truck that we ran at Las Vegas gives us the confidence that we’re putting our best foot forward to run up front at Atlanta.”

Hocevar at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Hocevar readies for his second career start at Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday. The Michigan native produced a 12th-place finish last year in his rookie season after starting 17th.

On the Truck: Hocevar and the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the Premier Security Solutions paint scheme for Saturday’s Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Last time out (Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 – Start: 12th / Finish: 13th): Hocevar made his way into the top-five just seven laps in and opted to pit under the first caution on lap 21 to make one final push to the front before the end of stage one. He went on to earn five stage points with a fifth-place finish in stage one and started on the inside line of the front row for stage two, setting himself up to take the lead on the backstretch – the first of nine laps led on the night for the 19 year-old.

Hocevar battled Kyle Busch for the top spot in the ensuing laps before giving way to the NASCAR Cup Series Champion and crossed the line 11th in stage two. On lap 98, Hocevar got loose off of turn four and spun, sliding through the infield grass to bring out the caution. He rebounded to pick his way through the field in the closing laps before settling for a 13th-place finish.

Niece Motorsports PR