Kris Wright - Fr8 208 Race Advance

Wright on making his first start at Atlanta Motor Speedway: “I am really looking forward to racing at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on the new repaved surface. The limited information I have received about the new track and how it drives is basically that there are so many unknowns. As a team, we have so many questions: How many lanes can you use? What is the drafting going to be like on a 1.5-mile track? What is the preferred groove? The track is going to be very fast and interesting for sure. I cannot wait to get there after the great speed our Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado showed at Vegas (Las Vegas Motor Speedway).”

Wright at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Wright makes his first career start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8 208.

On the Truck: Wright and the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the red, white, and blue F.N.B. Corporation paint scheme at Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday.

Last Time Out (Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 – Start: 16th / Finish: 17th): Wright started 16th in the 36-truck field, and at the end of Stage 1 on Lap 30 he was scored 27th. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 60, Wright was scored 14th. He came to pit road for service to the No. 44 iHeartRadio Chevrolet Silverado on Lap 62. On Lap 119 Wright was involved in a single-truck incident in Turn 2 while running 17th resulting in the yellow flag being waved. He was scored as high as 12th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Niece Motorsports PR