Dean Thompson - Fr8 208 Race Advance

Thompson on carrying his momentum built in Las Vegas into Atlanta: “The No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet team is really excited to continue our momentum in Atlanta coming off an 11th-place finish in Las Vegas. With the repave of the racing surface, I’m looking forward to experiencing what the track has to offer for the first time as is the case with several others in the field. Hopefully we’re able to get up front early to work towards another solid finish this week.”

Thompson at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Thompson makes his first-career start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in Saturday’s Fr8 208.

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/ Unishippers colors on board for Saturday’s Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Last time out (Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 – Start: 29th / Finish: 11th): After starting in the back half of the field Friday night, Thompson wheeled the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet into the top-20 by the end of stage one while finding success in the high line throughout the race. Despite being mired in the mid-20s in the latter stages of the race, Thompson avoided trouble in the middle of the pack to set himself up for the final restart in 17th-place. He and Niece Motorsports teammate Carson Hocevar picked their way through traffic in the closing laps to take the checkered flag 11th – making him the highest-finishing rookie of the night – in his first trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Niece Motorsports PR