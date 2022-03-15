KRIS WRIGHT: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes – Atlanta

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History ... Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 289 starts with 40 drivers, including NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) drivers Trevor Bayne, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson. Niece Motorsports has collected three victories (Ross Chastain, 2019: Kansas, Gateway and Pocono), 19 top-five finishes and 55 top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 19.6 and an average finishing position of 18.9.

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Atlanta Motor Speedway ... This weekend will mark Niece Motorsports’ 14th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the Hampton, Ga.,-facility. The organization posted a team best sixth-place finish at the track both in February 2019 and in June 2020 with driver Ross Chastain. The 13 previous starts at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, now with new 28-degree banked corners, have earned Niece Motorsports five top-10 finishes that produced an overall average starting position of 22.5 and an average finish of 12.6.

Catch the Action … The Fr8 208 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Saturday, March 19 at 2:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 2:00 p.m. (ET). Qualifying for the third event of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on FS1. In addition, the practice session for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be broadcast on FS1 on Friday, March 18 at 3:00 p.m. (ET).

Kris Wright

No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado

The Fastest Track In The South Facts … This weekend marks Kris Wright’s debut appearance at the Atlanta Motor Speedway with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Speedway Stats: Kris Wright has 11 combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on speedways (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length).

Peach State Connection … The Wexford, Pa.,- native has one start at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, located in Braselton, Ga., with the IMSA Prototype Challenge. In October 2018, Kris Wright started the 65-lap event in the second place and finished in the second place.

Meet Kris Wright … Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing display located in the fan midway at the Atlanta Motor Speedway for a question-and-answer session with Kris Wright on Saturday, March 19 at 12:15 p.m. (ET).

In the Rearview Mirror: Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway ... Kris Wright, driver of the No. 44 iHeartRadio Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports, finished in the 17th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 4. Wright started in the 16th-place in the 36-truck field, and at the end of Stage 1 on Lap 30 he was in the 27th-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 60, Wright was scored in the 14th-place. He came to pit road for service to the No. 44 iHeartRadio Chevrolet Silverado on Lap 62. On Lap 119 Wright was involved in a single-truck incident in Turn 2 while in the 17th-place resulting in the yellow flag being waved. He was scored as high as the 12th-place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports

On the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

“I am really looking forward to racing at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on the new repaved surface. The limited information I have received about the new track and how it drives is basically that there are so many unknowns. As a team, we have so many questions: How many lanes can you use? What is the drafting going to be like on a 1.5-mile track? What is the preferred groove? The track is going to be very fast and interesting for sure.

“I cannot wait to get there after the great speed our Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado showed at Vegas (Las Vegas Motor Speedway).”

Kris Wright PR