Kraus, Howard Ready For Reconfigured Track

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing drivers Derek Kraus and Colby Howard are ready to challenge the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway, when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series visits the 1.54-mile track for the Fr8 Auctions 200 on Saturday.

The track renovation project included an increase to the banking in the turns and a narrowing of the racing surface.

Kraus, who drives MHR’s No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado RST, will be making his third series start at the Atlanta track. He finished seventh there as a rookie in 2020.

Howard, in the MHR No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado RST, will be making his first series start there.

MHR is excited about traveling to Atlanta, home of team sponsor NAPA AUTO PARTS. This year marks the 32nd season in which team co-owner Bill McAnally has partnered with NAPA. A special dinner is planned with NAPA VIPs on Thursday night and members of the team plan to drop in on a few of their friends at NAPA Headquarters for a quick visit on Friday morning.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing is working with NAPA’s Atlanta Distribution Center in planning visits to NAPA AUTO PARTS stores and NAPA AutoCare centers in the area, in advance of the race. Meanwhile, NAPA guests from Gunter Automotive and Douglas County AutoCare have earned the opportunity for a special VIP experience at Saturday’s race, along with guests from Gates Rubber Company. The group will get a special tour of the NASCAR garage, have a meet-and-greet with the MHR drivers and tour the inside of an MHR hauler.

Practice/Qualifying

Atlanta is one of select Camping World Truck Series events this year designated for an expanded weekend, which will feature a stand-alone 50-minute practice session on Friday. Qualifying will feature a single-truck, one-lap format on Saturday morning.

Versatility

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers and teams will demonstrate their versatility through the next four events – racing on an intermediate speedway (Atlanta), a road course (COTA), a short track (Martinsville) and a dirt track (Bristol on Dirt).

Quote – Derek Kraus

“I’m looking forward to Atlanta, because everyone is at the same place. No one really knows what to expect with the new pavement. It should be a fun learning experience. There is nothing the same, other than it’s still an oval. So, it’ll be interesting.”

Quote – Colby Howard

“I’m looking forward to Atlanta. We’ve had a rough two races, so we’re definitely going to be on the conservative side and just get some points and bring our Chevy home clean. I think it’s going to be a really wild race, with the new configuration and don’t think any past experience is going to help.”

BMR PR