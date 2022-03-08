DGR Statement on Team Transporter

UPDATE 1: We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Steven Stotts, co-driver for our No. 17 ARCA team transporter, that was involved in an accident early this morning near Longview, Texas. Our deepest sympathies go out to Steven's family and friends.

John Zaverl and Michael Mizzelle, who were passengers in the transporter, have been treated and released from a local hospital. Our continued thoughts are with the driver of the second vehicle involved in the accident.

--

David Gilliland Racing (DGR) has learned that our No. 17 ARCA team transporter was involved in an accident early this morning near Longview, Texas. The transporter was en route to Arizona for Friday evening's ARCA Menards Series event at Phoenix Raceway.

DGR and driver Taylor Gray’s participation in Friday's event will be determined at a later time.

DGR PR