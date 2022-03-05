Austin Wayne Self; AM Racing Deals Top-10 Finish in Las Vegas

Team: No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | J.B. Henderson Construction Chevrolet



Driver: Austin Wayne Self



Start: 18th



Finish: Ninth; Running (134 | 134 laps completed)



Driver Points Position: Ninth (+2 positions)



Owner Points Position: 10th (+1 position)



Austin Wayne Self Quote: “I’m really excited to leave Las Vegas Motor Speedway with another top-10 finish. We had a strong showing last September and we were able to pick up right where we left off on Friday night.



“We struggled with the balance of our No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | JB Henderson Construction Chevrolet Silverado during the first stage, but Ryan (Solomon, crew chief) did a great job with adjustments that propelled us forward and allowed us to earn our first top-10 finish of the season.



“Hopefully, we can continue to build off this early season momentum and have a good showing at Atlanta in a couple of weeks.”

