Kris Wright - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap

Start: 16th

Finish: 17th

Driver Point Standings: 15th

Owner Point Standings: 19th

Race Rundown – No. 44 iHeartRadio/Shocker Hitch Chevrolet Silverado

Wright and the No. 44 iHeartRadio/Shocker Hitch team battled a loose handling condition from the onset of the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 which mired him back in the mid-20s in the early stages of the race. As the team continued to adjust the handling of the truck, Wright rebounded to finish 14th in stage two. Wright went around on the backstretch lap 119 to bring out late-race caution and sat 24th coming to the final restart with three to go, but rebounded to make his way through the pack in the closing laps to come away with a 17th-place finish.

Wright on his night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “It was a crazy night for our No. 44 team here in Las Vegas. We had a huge change in the balance of the truck from qualifying to the race and made some big swings with changes over the course of the night that went a long way. It was a great learning experience for us and I can’t wait to get back here. This team has the speed, it just comes down to execution in the end.”

Niece Motorsports PR