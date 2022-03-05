NASCAR announced Saturday morning on the East Coast that the No. 38 team failed post-race inspection because the lug nuts used by the team did not conform to specifications.

As a result, Zane Smith, who originally finished second in the Las Vegas event, will finish 36th while the rest of the field moves up one spot.

Along with Chandler Smith getting the victory, Kyle Busch, Stewart Friesen, Ryan Preece, Tanner Gray, Matt DiBenedetto, Matt Crafton, Bret Holmes, Austin Wayne Self and Ty Majeski rounded out the top 10.