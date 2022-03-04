Austin Wayne Self | AM Racing Las Vegas Motor Speedway March Preview

No. 22 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions | JB Henderson Construction

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Ryan Salomon

Spotter: Tony Raines

2022 Driver Points Position: 11th | 2022 Owner Points Position: 11th

Chassis Intel: AM Racing Chassis No. 116; previously raced at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on November 5, 2021 (Start: 24th | Finish: 26th).

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

New Look: The AM Racing team will debut a new look with their No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado. Instead of their traditional red and white paint scheme, the team will unveil a red, white and blue livery for the season.



Texas Pride: Two Texas-based companies will also return to the team this weekend and serve as major partners for Austin Wayne Self this weekend at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.



The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN and on the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado for the second of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season.



Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.



AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.



GO TEXAN is a widely recognized brand. It represents a diverse collection of people, products and services that are genuinely Texan. Whether it’s grown, sewn or served on a plate, more than 26 million Texans shop, travel and dine out in full support of Texas business and agriculture.



Welcome Back: For the first time since 2020, AM Racing welcomes JB Henderson Construction back as a major associate marketing partner for Friday night’s race.



Established in 1959, JB Henderson performs general and mechanical contracting and is dedicated to serving their customers and employees through collaborative construction focused on safety, solutions, and skill.



Looking Ahead: With the green flag just waiving on the 2022 Truck Series season, AM Racing is already thinking ahead to its future.



In the coming weeks, the team will unveil its plan for fielding a second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series truck to their team this season.



The Statesville, N.C. team has built the equipment and ramped up the personnel to expand their footprint in 2022 by fielding a teammate to Austin Wayne Self throughout the season.



Last year, the organization tested the waters of a second Truck Series effort at Knoxville Raceway.



Brett Moffitt drove the No. 37 Concrete Supply | Destiny Homes Chevrolet Silverado in the event. Moffitt contended for a top-five finish before a late-race accident relegated the former Truck Series champion and team to a 38th place finish.



Banner Year: Last season, Austin Wayne Self and AM Racing enjoyed a banner year in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.



In 22 races, the team had just four finishes of 23rd or worse but maintained an average finish of 17.6 following the November Lucas Oil 150 season finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.



He mirrored his 2018 Truck Series season where he finished a career-best 12th in the championship standings maintaining an average finishing position of 17.0.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice 200 will mark Self’s 11th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in “Sin City.”



In his previous 10 efforts, the Austin, Texas native has delivered a track-best of eighth in the 2021 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts after starting 13th. Overall, he carries an average finish of 16.1 at the 1.5-mile speedway.



He has completed 1,346 of the 1,374 laps available for a 97.8 percentage lap completion.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Speedway Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Self has made 74 starts throughout his career with six top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 18.6.



Daytona International Speedway | NextEra Energy Resources 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Self made his 130th career Truck Series start.



Starting 16th in his No. 22 AIRBOX Air Purifier | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado RST, Boyd kept his AM Racing truck in contention and out of the dreaded “Big One” to earn a respectable 13th place finish and a strong start to the 2022 Truck Series season.



Calling the Shots: Ryan Salomon will continue to lead Austin Wayne Self and the AM Racing team in 2022, including this weekend at Las Vegas.



This weekend marks his 27th race as crew chief for Self and in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. During his tenure, he guided Self to an average finish of 16.5 during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, respectively.



Career Rundown: Since 2016, Self has competed in 130 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, delivering two top-five and 13 top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best 12th in the championship standings in 2018.



Spanning six years of Truck Series competition, he maintains an average finish of 18.4.



Did You Know? Austin Wayne Self and wife Jennifer have 16 chickens and a dog named Echo.



The couple is also expecting and will welcome their first child, a girl in June of 2022.



Lineup: In addition to AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN continuing their roles as the primary marketing partner for Self in 2022, the AM Racing team will also receive support from, AIRBOX Air Purifier, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and JB Henderson Construction.



Follow on Social Media: For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.

For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.



Follow on Social Media: For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

Austin Wayne Self Pre-Race Quotes:

On Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “I’m looking forward to Friday night’s race. We had a good start to the season with a strong top-15 finish at Daytona and we are returning to the track that brought our most recent top-10 finish as a team.



“I’ve always liked Las Vegas and the racing it provides. We are confident that we will be able to unload on Friday and have a strong practice and qualifying session that will allow us to contend for our first top-10 finish of the season with our No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | JB Henderson Construction Chevrolet Silverado RST.”



On Daytona International Speedway: “We had a strong showing in our first race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. I’m proud of everyone on this AM Racing team. Ryan (Salomon, crew chief) did a great job building this brand-new truck. It was fast in single-truck runs and in the draft.



“I would have liked to have started the year off with a top-10 finish, but we’ll take this and focus forward on Las Vegas.”



On 2022 Season Outlook: “I really think we impressed a lot of people with our consistency last year. We were very solid and ended the year with the most top-10 finishes in our team’s history. Our success was because of the hard work of everyone on this AM Racing team.



“Even though we didn’t end the 2021 season on a high note, our team was extremely motivated to get back to the shop and start working on 2022. Without question, I think we can not only keep up the consistency but collect even more top-10 finishes in 2022.”

Social Spotlight:

Show your GO TEXAN pride: find Texas products, restaurants or enroll your business in GO TEXAN.

Visit AM Technical Solutions online at amts.com.

For more information on Don’t Mess With Texas and how you can become involved in the program, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.



To learn more about AIRBOX Air Purifier and what they offer, please visit airboxairpurifier.com.

For more on Flying Circle, please visit flyingcirclegear.com, like them on Facebook (FlyingCircleGear) and follow them on Instagram (@flyingcirclegear) and Twitter (@flyingcircle_). Also, connect with Flying Circle on Pinterest and YouTube.

For additional information on CForce premium artesian water, please visit cforce.com.

For more on Kreuz Market, please visit kreuzmarket.com. like them on Facebook (KreuzMarketLockhart) and follow them on Twitter (@kreuzmarket).



Visit JB Henderson Construction online at jbhenderson.com.

Race Information:

The Victoria’s Voice 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the second of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., March 4, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Qualifying begins immediately following practice at 2:00 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 6:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).

AM Racing PR