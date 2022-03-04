Young’s Motorsports Las Vegas Motor Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Kaz Grala

Primary Partner(s): Ruedebusch

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2022 Driver Points Position: N/A

2022 Owner Points Position: Ninth

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 021

Engine : Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back: This weekend at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcome Kaz Grala as the driver of the No. 02 Ruedebusch Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the first time since Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in August 2021.

Sponsor Intel: Ruedebusch Development & Construction Inc. will serve as the primary marketing partner on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for his 37th Truck Series start.

Ruedebusch Development & Construction Inc. is a highly qualified, vertically integrated full-service commercial construction, and real estate development company located in Madison, Wisconsin which offers: Commercial Real Estate Development Design Build Construction Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Economic Development, Commercial Real Estate and Facility Consulting.

Momentum Welcomed: In the three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races that Grala piloted for the Young’s Motorsports team in 2021 – the Boston, Mass. native earned an average finish of 7.3 with finishes of eighth at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course, second at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and 12th in the Finger Lakes of New York at WGI.

For Young’s Motorsports – the team is looking forward to capitalizing on their sixth-place finish at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with driver Jesse Little.

The Lowdown: Last month, Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for 11 races throughout the season including Friday night’s second race of the season in Las Vegas.

In addition to Vegas, Grala will also compete at Circuit of the Americas (Texas), the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt race, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (Ill.), Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats: Kaz Grala will make his second Truck Series start at Las Vegas in Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice 200. He earned a track-best finish of fifth at the 1.5-mile speedway in 2017 after starting 14th driving for GMS Racing.

Grala also has one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In 2018, he finished 16th after starting 18th in an entry fielded by JGL Racing.

Double Duty: In addition to Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Grala will also compete in Saturday afternoon’s Alsco Uniforms 300 driving for Alpha Prime Racing.

Grala will make his second Xfinity Series start in Sin City aboard the No. 45 Lilly Finance | Ruedebusch Chevrolet Camaro.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Ruedebusch Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 144th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 143 races, he has two wins, 23 top-five and 47 top-10 finishes to his resume.

Touted as a gifted engineer, Troconis will make his 11th crew chief start at Las Vegas this weekend.

Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote:

On Returning To Young’s Motorsports: “I’m so grateful to be returning to Young’s Motorsports with an even busier schedule for 2022. I will be racing at some of my favorite tracks throughout the season and will have even more chances to prove myself than I’ve had in years, starting at Las Vegas.