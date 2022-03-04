Friday, Mar 04

Young’s Motorsports Las Vegas Motor Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
Driver: Kaz Grala
 
Primary Partner(s): Ruedebusch
 
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST
 
Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis
 
2022 Driver Points Position: N/A
 
2022 Owner Points Position: Ninth
 
 
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 021
 
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 
 
 
Notes of Interest:
 
Welcome Back: This weekend at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcome Kaz Grala as the driver of the No. 02 Ruedebusch Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the first time since Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in August 2021.
 
Sponsor Intel: Ruedebusch Development & Construction Inc. will serve as the primary marketing partner on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for his 37th Truck Series start.
 
Ruedebusch Development & Construction Inc. is a highly qualified, vertically integrated full-service commercial construction, and real estate development company located in Madison, Wisconsin which offers: Commercial Real Estate Development Design Build Construction Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Economic Development, Commercial Real Estate and Facility Consulting.
 
Momentum Welcomed: In the three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races that Grala piloted for the Young’s Motorsports team in 2021 – the Boston, Mass. native earned an average finish of 7.3 with finishes of eighth at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course, second at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and 12th in the Finger Lakes of New York at WGI.
 
For Young’s Motorsports – the team is looking forward to capitalizing on their sixth-place finish at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with driver Jesse Little.
 
The Lowdown: Last month, Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for 11 races throughout the season including Friday night’s second race of the season in Las Vegas.
 
In addition to Vegas, Grala will also compete at Circuit of the Americas (Texas), the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt race, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (Ill.), Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.
 
Kaz Grala Truck Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats: Kaz Grala will make his second Truck Series start at Las Vegas in Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice 200. He earned a track-best finish of fifth at the 1.5-mile speedway in 2017 after starting 14th driving for GMS Racing.
 
Grala also has one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In 2018, he finished 16th after starting 18th in an entry fielded by JGL Racing.
 
Double Duty: In addition to Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Grala will also compete in Saturday afternoon’s Alsco Uniforms 300 driving for Alpha Prime Racing.
 
Grala will make his second Xfinity Series start in Sin City aboard the No. 45 Lilly Finance | Ruedebusch Chevrolet Camaro.
 
Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Ruedebusch Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Eddie Troconis.  
 
Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.
 
He will crew chief his 144th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 143 races, he has two wins, 23 top-five and 47 top-10 finishes to his resume.
 
Touted as a gifted engineer, Troconis will make his 11th crew chief start at Las Vegas this weekend.
 
Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaz Grala, please visit, kazgrala.com, like him on Facebook (Kaz Grala) and follow him on Twitter (@KazGrala).
 
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 
 
 
Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote:
 
On Returning To Young’s Motorsports: “I’m so grateful to be returning to Young’s Motorsports with an even busier schedule for 2022. I will be racing at some of my favorite tracks throughout the season and will have even more chances to prove myself than I’ve had in years, starting at Las Vegas.
 
“Even though it was just a few races last year, Young’s Motorsports was one of the best teams to work with that I’ve ever been a part of, and I feel like our results reflected that. I can’t thank Tyler (Young, team principal) and the Young family enough for believing in me. I don’t plan to let them down!”
 
No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
Driver: Spencer Boyd
 
Primary Partner(s): HairClub
 
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST
 
Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London
 
2022 Driver Points Position: 15th
 
2022 Owner Points Position: 15th
 
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 019
 
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 
 
Notes of Interest:
 
Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway aboard a new number and under new leadership eyeing his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of his career.
 
No. 121: This weekend in Las Vegas, Boyd will make his 121st career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 68th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.  
 
The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.
 
Welcome Back To The Team: This weekend at Las Vegas, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back HairClub for the new season as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST.
 
Founded in 1976, HairClub is North America's number one provider of hair regrowth, replacement, and restoration solutions.
 
For over 40 years, HairClub has helped 600,000+ people regrow, replace, or restore hair that they love.
 
HairClub has over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions.
 
We Love Free: As they did last year, HairClub is offering NASCAR fans a free hair health checkup and a free hair care kit as part of the partnership. 
 
Find a location near you at hairclub.com/find-a-center.
 
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Las Motor Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice 200 will mark Boyd’s seventh NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile speedway.
 
In his six previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best finish of 19th in the fall race of 2021, while also carrying an average finish of 23.8.
 
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Boyd has made 40 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 23.7.
 
Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway | NextEra Energy Resources 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Boyd made his 68th career Truck Series start.
 
Starting 15th in his No. 12 RimTyme Chevrolet Silverado RST, Boyd kept his Young’s Motorsports truck in contention and out of the dreaded “Big One” to earn a respectable 11th and a strong start to the 2022 Truck Series season.
 
To The Point(s): Entering Las Vegas, Boyd sits 15th in the championship standings.
 
20 points separate Boyd from first in the championship standings currently held by Zane Smith with 22 races remaining this season.
 
Just three points separate Boyd from 10th in the championship standings.
 
Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team also secures 15th in the NCWTS owner standings.
 
Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.
 
In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.
 
Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 67 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 22.5.
 
Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 HairClub Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.  
 
He will crew chief his 48th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 47 races, he has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes to his resume.
 
This weekend marks his fifth race as crew chief at Las Vegas.
 
Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).
 
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit  YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 
 
Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:
 
On Las Vegas: “It is another busy weekend of racing, but I always look forward to racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It is a fast track but always provides great racing and another opportunity for us to have a strong run in our No. 12 HairClub Chevrolet Silverado RST and build off our strong start to the season from Daytona.”
 
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
Driver: Matt Mills
 
Primary Partner(s): J.F. Electric
 
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST
 
Crew Chief: Joe Lax
 
2022 Driver Points Position: N/A
 
2022 Owner Points Position: 10th
 
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 017
 
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 
Notes of Interest:
 
Welcome To The Team: Last month Young’s Motorsports announced that Matt Mills will join the team to pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado in Friday night’s second race of the Truck Series season at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.
 
Sponsor Intel: Mills will pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado with support from J.F. Electric.
 
J.F. Electric is a leading electrical construction company specializing in the Commercial, Industrial, Telcom and Utility segments. J.F. Electric has been in business for over 50 years with the goal of delivering quality and value to every project.
 
Double Duty: In addition to Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Mills will also compete in Saturday afternoon’s Alsco Uniforms 300 driving for B.J. McLeod Motorsports.  
 
Mills will make his eighth Xfinity Series start in Sin City aboard the No. 5 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Camaro.
 
He Will Be Back For More: Following Las Vegas, The New Philadelphia, Ohio native will also return to the driving duties at Kansas Speedway (May 14), World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (June 4) and Richmond (Va.) Raceway (Aug. 13).
 
Matt Mills Truck Series Stats: From 2016 to 2018, Mills has 11 starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, highlighted by two 17th place finishes at Kansas Speedway and Dover Motor Speedway in 2017 driving the No. 44 Chevrolet for Faith Motorsports.
 
His last start in the Truck Series came three and a half years ago in 2018 driving for David Gilliland Racing where he qualified a Truck Series-best fourth at Michigan International Speedway.
 
At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway in lengths of 2.0-mile(s) or larger, Boyd has made four starts throughout his career with one top-10 finish, while also carrying an average finishing position of 24.3.
 
Calling the Shots: Guiding Mills as crew chief of the No. 20 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.
 
He will crew chief his 78th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 77 races, he has one pole and eight top-10 finishes to his resume.
 
This weekend marks his sixth race as crew chief at Las Vegas.
 
Follow on Social Media: For more on Matt Mills, please like him on Facebook (Official Matt Mills Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@mattmillsracing) and Twitter (@mattmillsracing). 
 
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit  YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 
 
Matt Mills Pre-Race Quotes:
 
On Las Vegas: “Las Vegas Motor Speedway is one of my favorite race tracks. The track always provides a fun atmosphere at a great facility and I seem to usually have good speed in whatever I go there in.
 
“I am looking forward to continuing that pace with the Young’s Motorsports team on Friday night.” 

