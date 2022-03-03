GMS Racing NCWTS Las Vegas Motor Speedway Preview

- Sponsor Spotlight: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment. com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will drive GMS Racing chassis no. 339 for the first time this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This chassis was last raced by Zane Smith in the NCWTS season finale at Phoenix Raceway, where it finished fifth.

- Previous Race Winner: Similarly to the first race of the season at Daytona, Enfinger returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway as a previous race winner. In 2018, Enfinger led a race high of 40 laps en route to his first win at the 1.5-mile speedway.

- Media Availability: Media members will have the opportunity to take part in an exclusive Q&A session with Enfinger in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway media center from 12:45 PM to 1:00 PM local time on race day.

- Fan Facing Appearances: Race fans who are camping at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will have an opportunity to meet Grant Enfinger on Friday, March 4th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM local time, as he will be cruising through the campgrounds as part of a Champion Power Equipment race day activation. These campgrounds activations will be part of an ongoing campaign throughout most of the 2022 race season.

- GE Quote: "I’m excited to get to Las Vegas and see where we stack up as an organization. Everyone at GMS Racing and Chevrolet has put a lot of effort into our intermediate program, and Vegas will be the first time to really judge where we are at and what adjustments we need to make. This is a track that I like to race on, and with the cool temperatures that we will have, we will be in a tight pack with a lot of throttle time. I look at this weekend as a great opportunity to get our season started off strong."