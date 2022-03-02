Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Las Vegas Preview

You’ve raced Las Vegas three times already in your career. Does that help your confidence going into Friday?

“Yes and no. I had a run that I was really bad there and two runs where we were really good but didn’t have the finish to show for it – well I had one finish to show for it but last fall we didn’t have the finish to show for it. With practice that builds a level of confidence, regardless of if we have had success there in the past or not. Just being able to know what I have right off the truck, instead of going out there and drop the green flag and not knowing what I was going to have going into Turn 1 with 40 other trucks, definitely raises my confidence level. I’m happy to be back with Safelite going to Las Vegas and looking forward to it.”

Have you and Danny (Stockman, crew chief) talked about how you will approach this new, limited practice format?

“Yeah, for sure. We only have a few things that we can do adjustment wise, so the biggest thing for us is showing up close enough to where we have the adjustability in the truck that allows us to change little things here and there based on the adjustments that NASCAR allows us to make. We have a gameplan for it and we’re both really excited. We think its good for our Safelite team overall.”

You earned wins last year at Bristol and Phoenix, is getting a win at a mile-and-a-half track on your bucket list this year?