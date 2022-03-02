Ankrum Hopes 21 is a Big Hit in Las Vegas

Hit on 21 … There’s arguably no better place to mark a 21st birthday than Las Vegas, and that’s what Tyler Ankrum will do this weekend. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro looks to cash out in a big way on Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) in advance of his 21st birthday on Sunday, March 6th. In his debut with HRE at Daytona International Speedway one race ago, Ankrum led twice and was contending for the victory within sight of the white flag. The San Bernardino, CA product has a win at a 1.5-mile track on his resume and hopes to join a list of seven other drivers that have driven to victory lane on their birthday weekend in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

1.5-Mile Wheelhouse … The 2019 Camping World Trucks Series Rookie of the Year makes his first start in one of the No. 16 team’s downforce-style trucks on Friday night at LVMS and has history on his side. Crew chief Scott Zipadelli and HRE’s No. 16 team have a stout track record on 1.5-mile tracks, especially in recent history dating back to the 2020 season. Since the team’s victory at Kansas Speedway in July ’20, the No. 16 squad has tallied 11 consecutive top-10 finishes at 1.5-mile venues, including a pair of wins and eight top-five’s. One third of Ankrum’s career top-five results have come at 1.5-mile facilities, including his first career top-five (Texas Motor Speedway ’19) and his first career win (Kentucky Speedway ’19).

HRE Las Vegas History … The soon-to-be 21-year-old Ankrum aims to add to HRE’s impressive history in “Sin City”. Since moving to full-time competition in 2017, the organization has notched two wins, five top-five, and six top-10 finishes at LVMS. Over that nine-race span, HRE’s No. 16 truck has paced the field in six different events for 126 laps. After leading on two occasions last race at DIS, Ankrum looks to continue the trend behind the wheel of the No. 16 and lead laps in consecutive races for the second time in his career. Ankrum has five starts of his own at LVMS with one top-10 finish but owns three finishes of 11th or better.

Chassis Selection … Chassis No. 008 gets the call to compete in “Sin City” on Friday evening. This truck was outfitted with a new Tundra TRD Pro body over the offseason and is making it’s first appearance since finishing 10th after leading 12 laps at LVMS last fall with Austin Hill.

Tune In … FOX Sports 1 has live coverage from LVMS on Friday beginning with practice and qualifying at 4:30 p.m. ET. Race coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET with NASCAR Raceday followed by the green flag at 9:00 p.m. ET. Stay connected with the No. 16 LIUNA team by following @Hattori_Racing on Twitter, @hattoriracing on Instagram, and Hattori Racing Enterprises on Facebook.

Tyler Ankrum Quote:

On the first race at a 1.5-mile track this season:

“Daytona didn’t end up with the result we wanted, but we showed a ton of strength throughout the weekend by running up front and that’s what I’m excited about going to Las Vegas. These guys on the No. 16 team have run really well at Vegas over the years, and I have a lot of confidence in what we’re capable of this week with our LIUNA Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Las Vegas is one of the mile-and-a-half's that you can really search around and have options to find a lane where your truck works the best. Track position and clean air will be critical as always, so if we can execute the right way and get our LIUNA Tundra TRD Pro close, I feel good that we can put ourselves in the right position at the end of the night.”

HRE PR