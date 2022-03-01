Kyle Busch - No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Las Vegas Preview

Are you looking forward to your five races in the Camping World Truck Series this year?

“Competing in the Camping World Truck Series in my own equipment is something I really enjoy doing, and as long as I’m allowed to race and my name is on the door, I’ll be running as many as I possibly can. I know everyone at KBM worked hard alongside the folks at Toyota and TRD on this new Tundra TRD Pro. It’s really sharp looking and I’m looking forward to hitting the track in Vegas for my first race with it. JBL will be onboard for this race in Vegas, they’ve been a long-time partner at KBM back to when (Christopher) Bell first got started back in 2015, and it’s been a little while since we’ve got them to victory lane, so hopefully we can accomplish that on Friday night, we’ve been really good in the trucks there. JBL has been a great sponsor for us, a fun one to have as well, I use their wireless headphones to work out with and their Quantum gaming headphones when I’m iRacing.”

You’ve been able to finish first or second in 19 of your last 21 Truck Series starts. How tough is that to accomplish?