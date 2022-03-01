Lawless Alan - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Advance

Alan on building momentum in Las Vegas: “I’m very excited to get to Las Vegas with AUTOParkit™ and Niece Motorsports Friday night. It’s a new track for me, which is exciting, but I’m looking forward to the race. We were fast at Daytona and had a good run brewing until the next to last lap when we got wrecked. So I’m looking forward to continuing to show our speed at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.”

Alan at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Alan makes his first-career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200.

On the Truck: Alan and the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will run the AUTOParkit™ colors for Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200.

Last time out (NextEra Energy 250 – Start: 10th / Finish: 25th): After qualifying in the top-10 in his season debut, Alan and the No. 45 team suffered an early setback in the opening laps, making a trip down pit road for an unscheduled stop. Alan battled back to receive the free pass at the conclusion of stage two to get back on the lead lap. After linking up in the draft with Niece Motorsports teammates Carson Hocevar and Kris Wright, Alan made his way to the lead pack with four to go using the high line before he was collected in a 12-truck incident coming to the white flag. The No. 45 made several stops for repairs prior to overtime, but had to settle for a 25th-place finish making Alan the highest-finishing rookie in the NextEra Energy 250.

