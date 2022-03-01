Carson Hocevar - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Advance

Hocevar on returning to Las Vegas Motor Speedway following a top-10 finish at Daytona: “We’re pretty excited for Las Vegas. I feel like we did our job at Daytona by getting some points in the bank. By having a solid finish we’ll be one of the last teams to roll off for qualifying which is going to be an advantage for us. Ultimately, you have to leave Daytona not in a points hole and we accomplished that. I’m excited to build on that and get to Las Vegas with our No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet.”

Hocevar at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Hocevar makes his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday night. He made both of his previous starts during his rookie season in 2021, producing a 24th-place finish in the spring race and a 22nd-place finish in the fall event.

Hocevar’s 22nd-place finish in the fall race is deceiving, as the then-rookie ran in the top-10 for most of the night and led eight laps before a late-race, green flag pit stop mired him in the back half of the field.

On the Truck: Hocevar and the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the Premier Security Solutions paint scheme for Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Last time out (NextEra Energy 250 – Start: 22nd / Finish: 9th): Hocevar and the No. 42 team were positioned in the second pack of trucks for a majority of the first two stages of the NextEra Energy 250 before crew chief Phil Gould made the call for a two-tire stop under caution on lap 65 while most of the leaders opted for fuel only. The call paid off as Hocevar made a charge to the front while avoiding a wreck in turn four on lap 81 before ultimately restarting 11th in overtime. Hocevar continued his push forward, but a caution on the front stretch on the final lap halted his charge, resulting in a ninth-place finish. The 19 year-old posted the 10th-fastest overall lap average on the night (49.682).

Niece Motorsports PR