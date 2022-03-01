DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

|
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
- Tanner Gray will compete in his 50th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
- Two weeks ago, Gray kicked off his junior season in the Truck Series with a fourth-place effort at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway; his career best finish at a superspeedway.
- Historically, the Ford Performance driver has fared well at Las Vegas. In four career starts, he has one top-five and two top-10s with finishes of eighth, third, 12th and 23rd.
- Crew chief Jerry Baxter has a multitude of experience at the 1.5-mile speedway having called four races in the Cup Series, five in the Xfinity Series and 10 in the NCWTS with four top-fives and eight top-10s. Baxter has a best finish of second twice, once with Bubba Wallace in 2014 and once with Brett Moffitt in 2019.
