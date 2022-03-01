Dean Thompson - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Advance

Thompson on aiming for a bounce-back performance in Las Vegas: “The No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet team and I are looking forward to Las Vegas. We had some tough luck in Daytona, but it’s a new weekend and we’re ready to show the speed that we have. “

Thompson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Thompson makes his first-career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200.

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/ Unishippers colors on board for Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200.

Last time out (NextEra Energy 250 – Start: 17th / Finish: 36th): Thompson and the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado started in the front half of the field in the NextEra Energy 250, but following a scheduled pit stop on lap 23, Thompson made contact with Corey Heim on pit road that resulted in nose damage. The No. 40 team was able to get Thompson back on track, but a tire rub from the damage caused a flat left front tire on the backstretch that ultimately ended the rookie’s 2022 season debut.



Niece Motorsports PR