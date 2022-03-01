Camping World Truck Series Heads To Vegas

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series travels to the bright lights and glamour of Las Vegas this week for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing drivers Derek Kraus and Colby Howard aim to take advantage of their experience on the 1.5-mile oval and come away with a great finish.

Kraus, in the No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado RST, is set to compete in his sixth truck event at LVMS – his most series races at any track on the circuit. Howard, who wheels the No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado RST, will be making his first Camping World Truck Series start at the Las Vegas track. He has, however, competed in two NASCAR Xfinity Series races there.

With it being the second race of the season, both drivers know a top finish would give them valuable championship points and help them build momentum early in the season.

Kraus and Howard led laps and were in contention for the win in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, but did not get the finish to show it. Their race came to a crushing end one lap from the finish, when both drivers were caught up in a 17-truck crash as the lead pack was coming to the white flag.

MHR will have a special group from Gates and NAPA as their VIP garage guests at Vegas. The guests will be treated to a garage tour, a transporter tour, a tour of pit road, a question-and-answer session with the drivers and the opportunity to be on the grid during driver introductions. A VIP crew member will be on the pit box for the race.

Practice/Qualifying

The format for practice and qualifying at Las Vegas will involve a 20-minute warm-up/practice session on Friday afternoon – followed by qualifying, with a single-truck, one-lap format.

Quote – Derek Kraus

About his experience at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

“Any experience at a track helps. The biggest thing that I’ve learned over the years is that it’s important to keep clean air on your nose at mile and a half race tracks like Las Vegas. We’re bringing some fast Chevys to the track and expect great results.”

Quote – Colby Howard

How his experience in the NASCAR Xfinity Series could benefit him at Las Vegas

“Honestly, I’m not sure. The trucks are different at Vegas. A lot more throttle time is the biggest thing. In the Xfinity car, we could run in all of the grooves there, but it seems like the bottom is pretty dominant in the trucks. Regardless, I’m looking forward to going to one of my favorite tracks and plan to show some good speed.”

