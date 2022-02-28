ThorSport Racing and Curb Records Celebrate a 14-Year Partnership

ThorSport Racing and Curb Records marks a 14-year partnership this season as it becomes the primary partner on Christian Eckes’ No. 98 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“We are proud of our long relationship with ThorSport and excited about the prospect of winning again in Las Vegas. We’ve been fortunate to win in Las Vegas with Johnny Sauter, Grant Enfinger, and this past year with Christian Eckes,” said Mike Curb.

The company will continue to utilize the platform to promote its artists throughout the 2022 season as well as brand the Curb Records label. This weekend, country music artist Tim Dugger will be represented on the truck.

“I’m really excited to have Curb Records back on our No. 98 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for Las Vegas. It’s very exciting to go back to the place of my first win with the same partner. Hopefully, we can repeat and get back to Victory Lane,” said Eckes.

The racing action begins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 4 with practice and qualifying, followed by the race at 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and the Motor Racing Network Radio (MRN).