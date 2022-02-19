Lawless Alan - NextEra Energy 250 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

After qualifying in the top-10 in his season debut, Alan and the No. 45 team suffered an early setback in the opening laps as the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Contender was brought to pit road for an unscheduled stop for a potential issue. Alan battled back to receive the free pass at the conclusion of stage two to get back on the lead lap. After linking up in the draft with Niece Motorsports teammates Carson Hocevar and Kris Wright, Alan made his way to the lead pack with four to go using the high line before he was collected in a 12-truck incident coming to the white flag. The No. 45 made several stops for repairs prior to overtime, but had to settle for a 25th-place finish making Alan the highest-finishing rookie in the NextEra Energy 250.

Alan on his season debut at Daytona: “It was a tough race here in Daytona. We had a really fast AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado and just got caught at the wrong place at the wrong time. I’m really proud of the effort our Niece Motorsports team put in this weekend.”

Niece Motorsports PR