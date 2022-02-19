Carson Hocevar - NextEra Energy 250 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Hocevar and the No. 42 team were mired in the second pack of trucks for a majority of the first two stages before crew chief Phil Gould made the call for a two-tire stop under caution on lap 65 while most of the leaders opted for fuel only. The call paid off as Hocevar made a charge to the front while avoiding a wreck in turn four on lap 81 before ultimately restarting 11th in overtime. Hocevar continued his push forward, but a caution on the front stretch on the final lap halted his charge, resulting in a ninth-place finish. The 19 year-old posted the 10th-fastest overall lap average on the night (49.682).

Hocevar on his top-10 finish to open the 2022 season: “We committed to that strategy – all in or all out – and we were all out just waiting for [the field] to crash and then we could race. It took all the way to [lap] 99 to finally be able to race, but it definitely worked out. It was hard to pass so I think it was the right strategy and it worked out for the second-straight year. I wish it could have turned out a little bit better if we got one more lap but, overall, we’re going to Las Vegas with some chips left.”

Niece Motorsports PR