Kris Wright – NextEra Energy 250 Race Recap

Race Rundown - No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado

Wright kept his No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado in line with the No. 42 of teammate Carson Hocevar for much of the early going as the two led the second pack of trucks in the draft. After serving a one-lap penalty for a pit road violation on lap 67, Wright got himself back on the lead lap via the free pass following a caution on lap 79. With 16 to go, Wright was collected in an incident in turn four and brought the No. 44 to pit road to repair right side damage but battled his way back to 12th for the overtime restart. Shortly after taking the white flag while following the high line to the front, the No. 44 was again collected in a wreck - this time on the frontstretch ultimately ending the race - resulting in a 19th-place finish.

Wright on his season debut at Daytona: “We had a really good F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado. We battled all race long and were in position when it mattered most. The No. 42 and I had some good chemistry and could make a run when needed. There wasn’t much we could do there at the end and was just in the wrong place at the wrong time which is disappointing.”

Niece Motorsports PR