NCWTS Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Black's Tire Ford F-150 Start: 24th Finish: 4th Tanner Gray qualified 24th for the season-opening NextEra Energy 250. He quickly moved down into the bottom lane and drove his way forward, advancing into the top-10 on lap 12.

The driver reported his Black’s Tire F-150 felt good, but was loose off of turn four throughout the first stage. He would finish eighth in Stage 1 and earn three stage points.

Gray pitted for fuel and a trackbar adjustment and started the second stage from the fifth position.

The 22-year-old rode inside the top-10 for nearly all of the stage, but a run from the outside lane of cars on the final lap saw the No. 15 end up with an 11th-place effort at the end of Stage 2. The team opted for tires, fuel and air pressure adjustments this time down pit road.

Gray restarted the final stage in 13th and moved into seventh in the opening two laps. He was running in that position when the caution flag waved on lap 63. Crew chief Jerry Baxter made the call to pit again for right-side tires and fuel. Gray was nabbed for speeding on pit road and had to restart at the tail of the field.

Green flag waved on lap 67 and by lap 75, the New Mexico native once again found himself inside the top-10. Despite a series of cautions with under 20 to go, he continued to hold steady around seventh and was running there when the caution came out with one lap to go.

For overtime, Gray restarted inside third row in the fifth position. After pushing the lead trio past the white flag, the caution flag waved for the final time effectively ending the race and the No. 15 was credited with a fourth-place finish.