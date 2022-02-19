NCWTS Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway

|
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150
Start: 26th
Finish: 17th
- Hailie Deegan qualified 26th for the NextEra Energy 250 ahead of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season debut at the Daytona International Speedway. The driver immediately made her presence felt in Stage 1 as Deegan was able to crack the top-10 on lap seven.
- The Monster Energy F-150 developed a loose condition as the run carried on, forcing her to drop to 18th by the end of the opening stage. Finding herself free off the corners, the team took on four tires and fuel, while making adjustments to tighten her truck.
- Deegan fought to stay within the top-15 for most of Stage 2 before handling issues would render her to a 17th-place stage finish. The Temecula, CA native reported she was uncomfortable with her truck on new tires, and noted she was more confident in its performance as her Goodyear Eagle’s came to temperature.
- After a Stage 3 caution on lap 63, Deegan pitted to top off her F-150 with fuel heading to the conclusion of the final stage. Following a second caution on lap 80, Deegan entered the top-10 on the ensuing restart with 7 to go.
- Deegan got comfortable in the race’s waning moments, moving between sixth and 10th within the closing laps, before a wreck on lap 99 that ultimately inflicted the No. 1 team with heavy right-side damage.
- After making two separate trips down pit road while the track was being readied for overtime, the crew was able to make enough repairs for Deegan to take the green on the race’s final restart. Coming to the line in 19th, the 20-year-old moved up two spots and was credited with a 17th-place finish to start the 2022 NCWTS season.