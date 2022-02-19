GMS Racing NCWTS Daytona Recap

Quote: "My No. 24 truck was just free all race, it never felt like we were able to get it better there. I was able to suck up pretty good in the draft, but it felt like every time I got around anyone else, my truck would break loose. In the last fifteen laps or so, the truck just kept getting worse and worse, getting free even all by itself. Unfortunately, it got to the point where we ended up either blowing a tire or having something break, ending our night in a hard crash. I know how hard my team works to prepare these trucks, so to have it come to an end like that really stings. We're going to keep our heads up and focus on Las Vegas, where I can return to a track that I've previously raced at."