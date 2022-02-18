CWTS: What to watch for in the NextEra 250

Season opener: For 23 seasons the NASCAR Truck Series has made its way to Daytona to start off the year. Over the years 19 different drivers have gone to victory lane in the annual event with Johnny Sauter winning on three separate occasions in 2013, 2016 and 2018.

Sauter will be one of four former drivers entered into the race tonight with Austin Hill, Enfinger and defending winner Ben Rhodes all set to roll tonight in the NextEra 250.

Daytona has been the site for six different drivers winning their first career victory with only Austin Hill, one of those former first-time winners entered.

Rookies: Five different drivers will vie for the 2022 Sunoco Rookie of the Year starting with Jack Wood who will once again drive for GMS Racing after spending part of 2021 in the truck for the team.

Dean Thomson and Lawless Alan will both compete for Niece Motorsports. Thompson has just one previous start in the series with Alan competing nine times for Niece last year.

Corey Heim moved up from the ARCA Racing Series to Kyle Busch Motorsports after finishing the year second in points with Venturini Motorsports. Finally, Blaine Perkins who made his NASCAR debut last year in the Xfinity Series for Our Motorsports will move over to CR7 Motorsports.

New trucks: All three manufacturers will roll with a new look in 2022 with the front and rear clips of their trucks laid out to more closely match their consumer production version.

Race Info: Tonight’s NextEra 250 will consist of 100 laps(250 miles) with stage breaks on lap 20, 40 and 100. Pit road speed will be 55 mph, pace car speed 70 mph. Ben Rhodes is the defending winner of the event.