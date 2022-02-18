Austin Wayne Self | AM Racing Daytona International Speedway February Preview

ast Facts

No. 22 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Primary Partner(s): AIRBOX Air Purifiers | AM Technical Solutions

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Ryan Salomon

Spotter: Tony Raines

2021 Driver Points Position: 14th | 2021 Owner Points Position: 15th

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 227; brand new chassis to AM Racing fleet.

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies



Final Practice Results: Seventh

Notes of Interest:

New Look: The AM Racing team will debut a new look with their No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado. Instead of their traditional red and white paint scheme, the team will unveil a red, white and blue livery for the season.



Welcome Back: AIRBOX Air Purifier returns to AM Racing in 2022 and will serve as the primary marketing partner for driver Austin Wayne Self for the first time this season in Friday night’s NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.



AIRBOX Air Purifier prides themselves having the absolute best commercial-grade air purifier on the market. It is categorically the best in every aspect, and it is built to last a lifetime.



True engineering controls solution based on a proven scientific technology to provide the desired indoor air quality you need. AIRBOX Air Purifier creates a Safe Air Plan to repopulate the business and create the safest possible environment for owners, employees, clients, students, visitors or just anyone who breathes air.



AIRBOX Air Purifier has partnered with the Statesville, N.C.-based team for six races between the 2020 and 2021 seasons respectively.



Texas Pride: Two Texas-based companies will also return to the team this weekend and serve as major partners for Austin Wayne Self this weekend at the “World Center of Racing.”



The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of GO TEXAN and AM Technical Solutions on the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado for the first of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season.



GO TEXAN is a widely recognized brand. It represents a diverse collection of people, products and services that are genuinely Texan. Whether it’s grown, sewn or served on a plate, more than 26 million Texans shop, travel and dine out in full support of Texas business and agriculture.



Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.



AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.



Looking Ahead: With the green flag about to fly, AM Racing is already thinking ahead to its future.



In the coming weeks, the team will unveil its plan for fielding a second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series truck to their team this season.



The Statesville, N.C. team has built the equipment and ramped up the personnel to expand their footprint in 2022 by fielding a teammate to Austin Wayne Self throughout the season.



Last year, the organization tested the waters of a second Truck Series effort at Knoxville Raceway.



Brett Moffitt drove the No. 37 Concrete Supply | Destiny Homes Chevrolet Silverado in the event. Moffitt contended for a top-five finish before a late-race accident relegated the former Truck Series champion and team to a 38th place finish.



Banner Year: Last season, Austin Wayne Self and AM Racing enjoyed a banner year in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.



In 22 races, the team had just four finishes of 23rd or worse but maintained an average finish of 17.6 following the November Lucas Oil 150 season finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.



He mirrored his 2018 Truck Series season where he finished a career-best 12th in the championship standings maintaining an average finishing position of 17.0.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Daytona International Speedway Stats: Austin Wayne Self will make his seventh start at Daytona in Friday’s NextEra Energy Resources 250. He earned a career-best second at the 2.5-mile superspeedway in 2017 and has two top-10 finishes since 2016.



His best start came in 2019 when he qualified 12th.



He carries an average starting position of 18.5 and an average finishing position of 17.0.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway in lengths of 2.0-mile(s) or larger, Self has made 23 starts throughout his career with two top-five and three top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 19.1.



Calling the Shots: Ryan Salomon will continue to lead Austin Wayne Self and the AM Racing team in 2022, including this weekend at Daytona.



This weekend marks his 26th race as crew chief for Self and in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. During his tenure, he guided Self to an average finish of 16.6 during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, respectively.



Career Rundown: Since 2016, Self has competed in 129 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, delivering two top-five and 13 top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best 12th in the championship standings in 2018.



Spanning six years of Truck Series competition, he maintains an average finish of 18.4.



Did You Know? Austin Wayne Self and wife Jennifer have 16 chickens and a dog named Echo.



The couple is also expecting and will welcome their first child, a girl in June of 2022.



Lineup: In addition to AIRBOX Air Purifier, GO TEXAN and AM Technical Solutions continuing their roles as the primary marketing partner for Self in 2022, the AM Racing team will also receive support from, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, and Kreuz Market.



