Young’s Motorsports Daytona International Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Spencer Boyd
Primary Partner(s): RimTyme
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST
Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London
2021 Driver Points Position: 24th
2021 Owner Points Position: 27th
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 12
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies
Notes of Interest:
Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway aboard a new number and eyeing his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of his career.
No. 120: This weekend at Daytona, Boyd will make his 120th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 67th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.
The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.
Anchor Partner: Last month, Spencer Boyd announced that RimTyme will serve as an anchor partner on his No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.
RimTyme will serve as the primary marketing for seven races this season while serving as an associate marketing partner for the remaining 16 races.
RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires carries more custom rims than the traditional wheel shop. They have a large selection of name-brand custom wheels available in the latest styles, finishes, colors, and sizes.
In addition to a variety of wheel brands, RimTyme carries popular tire brands for everyday driving needs at affordable prices to fit any budget.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Daytona International Speedway Stats: Spencer Boyd will make his fourth start at Daytona in Friday’s NextEra Energy Resources 250. He earned a track-best fourth at the 2.5-mile superspeedway in 2019 and has three top-20 finishes.
His best start came in 2019 when he qualified 14th.
He carries an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finishing position of 12.0.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway in lengths of 2.0-mile(s) or larger, Boyd has made 12 starts throughout his career with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 17.6.
Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 66 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 22.6.
Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 RimTyme Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.
He will crew chief his 47th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 46 races, he has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes to his resume.
This weekend marks his second race as crew chief at Daytona.
Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:
On Daytona: “Daytona is the place! I am pumped to kick off 2022 with the No. 12 team and RimTyme custom wheels and tires. Superspeedway racing is my favorite style of racing and I hope I’m able to deliver a strong finish for everyone at Young’s Motorsports to start the year on the right foot.”