Young’s Motorsports Daytona International Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Jesse Little

Primary Partner(s): Shriners Children’s

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2021 Driver Points Position: N | A | 2021 Owner Points Position: 21st

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 03

Engine : Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

The Lowdown: In December, Young’s Motorsports announced that veteran driver Jesse Little will drive the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado for 12 races in 2022 – splitting the seat with driver Kaz Grala.

Following Daytona, Little is scheduled to drive the No. 02 in the third Truck Series race of the season at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway on Sat., Mar. 19, 2022.

Welcome Aboard: Longtime Jesse Little partner Shriners Children’s will serve as the primary marketing partner of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado at Daytona.

Shriners Children’s has a mission to:

Provide the highest quality care to children with neuromusculoskeletal conditions, burn injuries, and other special healthcare needs within a compassionate, family-centered, and collaborative care environment.

Provide for the education of physicians and other healthcare professionals.

Conduct research to discover new knowledge that improves the quality of care and quality of life of children and families

Jesse Little Truck Series Daytona International Speedway Stats: Jesse Little will make his second Truck Series start at Daytona in Friday’s NextEra Energy Resources 250. He earned a track-best 24th at the 2.5-mile superspeedway in 2020 after starting 26th for Diversified Motorsports Enterprises.

Driver Intel: Little, the son of former NASCAR driver Chad Little returns to the Truck Series scene after spending the last two seasons competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JD Motorsports and BJ McLeod Motorsports, respectively.

Daytona will mark Little’s 35th career start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and second at the “World Center of Racing” after competing for Diversified Motorsports Enterprises (DME) in February 2020.

From 2015 to 2020, Little, 24, has achieved seven top-10 finishes in the Truck Series, including a career-best sixth-place finish driving for his family-owned JJL Motorsports team at Iowa Speedway in 2018.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Little as crew chief of the No. 02 Shriners Hospitals for Children Chevrolet Silverado is crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 143rd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 142 races, he has two wins, 23 top-five and 46 top-10 finishes to his resume.

Touted as a gifted engineer, Troconis will make his ninth crew chief start at Daytona this weekend.

Jesse Little Pre-Race Quote:

On Daytona: “This is the most excited I’ve ever been to be at Daytona. Not only getting to drive for Tyler (Young) and his family. The No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team has put together a top-notch truck for this weekend’s season-opener.