Method Race Wheels® and Hailie Deegan have finalized her sponsorship in the Minto 400 race taking place March 9-13th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan is a racer that wants to wheel anything she can get her hands on. Born into motorsports, her development driving years were spent racing off road. Tires on dirt and in the air is where it all started, and now with the invite from Method Race Wheels she is headed back off road to take on the Mint 400.



The current Mint 400 is a unique, multi-day format beginning with competitors in their race vehicles parading down the Vegas strip on Wednesday March 9th followed by The Mint 400 Off-Road Festival taking place on Thursday March 10th in downtown Las Vegas on Fremont St East from 9am to 7pm. The event is free and open to the public. Come down and meet Hailie in person March 10th at 1pm on the corner of Fremont St. and Las Vegas Blvd. in the Method Race Wheels Booth to get an autograph.



On a blustery February afternoon at a secret Southern California desert location, Hailie Deegan and her 2022 Mint 400 machine came together for the first time. Powered by a 6.2 liter V8 engine, the Unlimited Truck SPEC class at the Mint 400 is one of the fastest vehicles in the desert. With 525 horsepower, 24” front suspension travel in front and 30” in the rear, these trucks eat bumps the size of refrigerators for hours on end. With some brief coaching from Chuck Dempsey of truck builders Brenthel Industries, she was quickly up to speed running multiple laps of the several mile long test loop.



“This might be the most fun I’ve ever had driving anything!.” – Hailie Deegan



Hailie Deegan PR