Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra Camping World Trucks Daytona Preview

Are you looking forward to your second career start at Daytona and how will you approach the race?

“Going back to Daytona this year, first and foremost I’m just thankful to be back with KBM and Safelite for another full-time season. Looking forward to going to Daytona and trying to bring home the win. It’s all about survival. It’s about making sure you are there at the very end. Putting yourself into a position where you can avoid really bad situations where you could get caught up in a wreck, but you’re in a good enough position to make it happen if you’re presented the opportunity. So, it’s all about position and opportunities”

What seemed to click at the end of last year and can you build off that momentum to start 2022 strong?