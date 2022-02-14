Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, Unishippers Join Thompson, No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet for 2022 Season

The No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado piloted by Sunoco Rookie of the Year Contender Dean Thompson welcomes a new partner for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season as Worldwide Express and its family of brands announced a partnership with the team Monday.



Worldwide Express, along with its sister brands of GlobalTranz and Unishippers, will serve as the primary partners of Thompson’s No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado for all 23 races during the rookie’s 2022 season, beginning with the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18.



“I’m beyond thankful and blessed to have Worldwide Express and its family of brands on our No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado for the entirety of the 2022 season,” Thompson remarked. “I’m looking forward to the start of this partnership and sharing my rookie season with Worldwide Express while making it a memorable year for all of us.”



Among the top non-asset logistics providers in the country, the three brands offer marketing-leading solutions for parcel, less-than-truckload (LTL) and truckload shipping and managed transportation services delivered through proprietary technology. With unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities, more than 120,000 shippers, from small and mid-size to enterprise businesses, benefit from enhanced visibility and efficiency for their supply chains.



Worldwide Express’ partnership with Niece Motorsports includes a business-to-business activation with Thompson Pipe Group, which will also be displayed on Thompson’s No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado for the 2022 season. Through the agreement, Worldwide Express will become the official shipping partner of Thompson Pipe Group and its manufacturing locations all across North America.



“We are proud to partner with the Niece Motorsports team,” said Rob Rose, president of the three brands. “Their rich history of striving to win and hunger for continuous improvement is directly aligned to the business approach shared by our employees, franchisees and agents. We, too, work to be better every week and drive competitive advantages for our customers and carrier partners. This was a natural fit for us, and we are excited to put our support behind the team in their race to the top of the leaderboard.”



Thompson, entering his first full-time season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, made his series debut last November in the Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway, producing a 21st-place finish after starting 25th.



Thompson also made seven starts in the ARCA Menards West Series during the 2021 season, earning two poles (Irwindale, Roseville), two top-10 finishes and five top-15 finishes. His best finish in the series was a second-place result at Irwindale in 2021. After starting on the pole, Thompson led 144 of 150 laps, ultimately finishing second.



“We are incredibly proud to welcome in a new partner, not only to Niece Motorsports, but to the sport,” said Niece Motorsports Team Owner Al Niece. “To see the enthusiasm that everyone at Worldwide Express and GlobalTranz has regarding this program is really exciting to me. It’s an honor to have them join our Niece Motorsports family, we are looking forward to great things ahead.”



The NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1, the Motor Racing Network (MRN), and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

Niece Motorsports PR