Jack Wood Teams Up With Make An Impact Foundation for a Good Cause at Daytona International Speedway

GMS Racing is proud to announce a new partnership with Make An Impact Foundation (MAIF) and Jack Wood. The goal of the partnership, which will be primarily showcased at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway, is to generate funds for MAIF to build playgrounds, parks, and other recreational projects for underprivileged children.

Make An Impact Foundation strives to create a place where all kids have equal opportunity and ability to play freely without barriers to growth, dreams, and imagination. As part of the mission, Make An Impact and their partners are working to reverse the decline of outdoor play in America. The crisis of play has a negative impact on the physical, emotional, and social well-being of kids, families, and communities throughout the nation.

Ali O'Connor, Director of Impact Development at MAIF, welcomes the partnership with open arms, stating "There are no adequate words for how excited and thankful we are to have this partnership come to life with Jack Wood and GMS Racing. Making an impact in children’s lives is a priority for our Foundation and coming out of this pandemic, outdoor play is more important than ever for kids in our communities. We are just so appreciative of Jack and the rest of the GMS Racing team helping us raise awareness for the #MAIFKidsPlay platform."

The race at Daytona will mark the start of Jack's bid to win the Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors as he competes in his first full-time season with GMS Racing. Wood raced in twelve events with the No. 24 team last season, but this will be his first truck race at the 2.5-mile super speedway. He looks forward to opening the year with the new partnership opportunity.

"I am proud to become an advocate of the Make An Impact Foundation and lead the #MAIFKidsPlay initiative through our unique partnership. As a young racer, physical health has played a crucial role in my performance on track, so when I became aware of the decline in outdoor play due in part to the lack of access to playgrounds, I made it my mission to raise awareness and funds to combat this nationwide issue. I know for a fact that outdoor play as a kid had a positive influence on my life, so it is my goal to help other kids live that healthy lifestyle as well. The Make An Impact Foundation stands for that goal, making this partnership a great one." proclaimed Wood.

The Make An Impact Foundation serves the Lake Norman community as well as communities across the United States as an outlet for philanthropic efforts for everyone. Whether you own a business and are looking for a way to get your team involved, or are looking to provide donations on a personal level, please visit www.MakeAnImpactNow.org to learn more.

The 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 18th, with the running of the NextEra 250. Stay up to date with the Make An Impact Foundation driver Jack Wood by following along across all social media platforms at his official handle @DriverJackWood.

GMS Racing PR