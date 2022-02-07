Horizon Hobby Announces Integrated Partnership with Front Row Motorsports

In addition, the popular ARRMA brand returns as the primary partner of Zane Smith at the World Wide Technology Raceway located just outside St. Louis in June. Fans and RC enthusiasts will also be able to learn more about Horizon Hobby and their local retailers through a season long associate partnership on the No. 38 Ford Mustang and driver Todd Gilliland. Horizon Hobby will introduce local retailers to fans in certain race markets.

“It’s proven that Horizon Hobby, our brands, retailers and customers relate to the NASCAR lifestyle and this year we’re increasing our presence with Front Row Motorsports and their drivers,” said Chris Dickerson, Chief Executive Officer, Horizon Hobby. “This partnership with Front Row Motorsports allows Horizon Hobby to partner with all their drivers and reach more fans across the sport. Michael (McDowell) has been a great ambassador for us, and we have exciting plans with our ARRMA brand with Zane (Smith). Our partnership with Todd allows our retailers to be highlighted and let people know where to buy locally. We’re excited to have our program grow and can’t wait to see the team succeed this year.”

Horizon Hobby first joined FRM in 2021 with both Horizon Hobby and ARRMA branding on the No. 34 Ford Mustang team and McDowell. Immediately, the partnership became one of the most popular for FRM because of their passionate and loyal customers, including McDowell.

“This is such an authentic partnership for me,” commented McDowell. “Horizon Hobby sent my family and I, an ARRMA Felony and ARRMA Kraton. I then continued to go to www.horizonhobby.com and purchased an ARRMA Limitless and have been working on it with my family. We just love their products, and it has become a fun, family hobby. I can’t say enough how cool this partnership is and how great the people are at Horizon Hobby.”