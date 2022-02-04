Sauter, Jaskol Tabbed for Daytona

G2G Racing will field two full-time trucks in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The team is owned by current NASCAR driver, Tim Viens, and business partner Bill Shea. In addition to the team's front office, Tim Silva will serve as the team's General Manager and Crew Chief. The team will also utilize the numbers 46 and 47 for the 2022 campaign.



Matt Jaskol will pilot the No. 46 for the entire season, with support from Auto Parts 4 Less, and Lift Kits 4 Less serving as his primary sponsors.



“I can’t fully express how grateful I am to have this opportunity with G2G Racing and have the continued support from AutoParts4less.com & LiftsKits4Less.com," Jaskol stated. "All I’ve wanted is a chance to work with a team for a full season, and it looks like I’m finally going to get to do just that!”



Johnny Sauter will pilot the team's No, 47 entry at Daytona, as part of his 13-race schedule with G2G Racing. He will also carry the Lift Kits 4 Less colors for Daytona.



“I couldn’t be more excited to go after a 4th win at Daytona, Sauter said yesterday. "I want to thank Tim Viens and G2G (Racing) for this amazing opportunity.”



Throughout the 2022 campaign, the No. 47 will be driven by three different drivers. One of them obviously being Sauter, while the other two being Roger Reuse, and team owner Tim Viens splitting time in the seat. Boat Gadget will serve as the primary sponsor for Viens, while Reuse's sponsors will be announced at a later date.

G2G Racing PR