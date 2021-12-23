Danny Bohn Appearing at Motorsports Show, Parker Bohn to Be Remembered

When the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports presented by Sunoco and fueled by Insinger Performance returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA on January 21 and 22nd it will truly have something for everyone. New, old, present and vintage cars will be among the over 200 racecars on display at the 37th annual edition of the popular show.

Showcasing this trend will be a display featuring the NASCAR Camping World Truck of Danny Bohn, a former resident of Freehold, NJ. Bohn, who now lives in North Carolina, will be on hand at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center to pose for photos next to the North American Motor Car NASCAR Camping World Series Truck he drove during his rookie season in 2021.

Bohn will be on hand both days of the show, Friday January 20th and Saturday, January 21st to sign autographs and meet fans. Team apparel will be available for sale along with other team merchandise.

Adding even more interest and excitement to the PPB Motorsports Show will be a Garden State Vintage Stock Club display that will feature Bohn's grandfather Parker and his legendary car owner Tom Skinner.

Skinner and Parker Bohn, both deceased, will have their outstanding careers and impact on the sport recalled at the event. In the GSVSCC booth will be the original No. 659 GMC six-cylinder powered coupe and later version No. 659 Chevy Vega that were designed, built and owned by Skinner and driven to victory at Wall Stadium by Bohn in the era of the 1960s and 70s. The coupe and Vega are now owned by GSVSCC member Doug Megill.

A third car in the GSVSCC booth will be the North American Motorcar No. 65 Modified driven at one time by Parker, his son Eddie Bohn and most recently by his son Danny. That No. 65, built by Eddie and his friend Bill Megill in the early-1990s with input from Tom Skinner and Parker Bohn, is still competitive today. It was most-recently raced to a fifth place finish by Danny Bohn in the November 2021 Turkey Derby at Wall Stadium, and has been driven to victories at the storied NC’s Bowman Gray Stadium.

The GSVSCC display will also have historic videos and photos depicting the careers of Skinner and the Bohn family; and artwork by New Jersey racing artist Bill Force.

Many speedways and organizations will continue to use the show to announce their plans for the new season. The United Racing Club Sprint Car Series is planning a special large display showcasing cars from the series’ over 70 years and present day stars. A special Penn National Speedway Reunion will also be a big part of the two day event. Racers will find many displays showcasing the most up to date racing equipment as well as show specials on many parts and safety equipment.

Show hours will run 2-9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

All the information that exhibitors need is available on line at motorsportstradeshow.com, by sending an email to Danny Sammons at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by calling the show office at 609-888-3618.

Show information can be had at the show website www.motorsportstradeshow.com.

AARN PR