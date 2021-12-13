Todd Bodine to Drive Second Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota Tundra With Support From Camping World for Six Select Races in 2022.

Halmar Friesen Racing (HFR) announced today that Todd

Bodine will team up with Stewart Friesen to drive a second HFR Toyota Tundra for six races in the 2022

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Todd Bodine currently has 794 career NASCAR starts. With the addition of these six races, Bodine will become the 28th driver in NASCAR history to achieve 800 career starts. Camping World has signed on as the primary sponsor for the six events.

The races that Bodine is scheduled to compete in are as follows: Las Vegas (March 4th), Darlington (May 6th), Texas (May 20th), Sonoma (June 11th), Nashville (June 24th), and Pocono (July 23rd).

Bodine said, “We started talking about the possibility of doing something like this with Marcus Lemonis (CEO and Chairman of Camping World) around this time last year. When Marcus tweeted back in October that he needed 800 reasons from the fans to make this happen, the fans responded back with thousands of reasons! We are excited for the opportunity to reach the 800-start mark with top equipment from the team at HFR. It’s also great to be back with Toyota. We have 23 wins and 2 Championships with Toyota, so I’m proud to achieve this milestone in a Tundra. I have already heard from several Camping World Truck Series drivers, who have never raced against me in the past, they sound as excited to race me as I am to come out of the Fox Sports Studio for these six races and race them!”

HFR Team Owner Chris Larsen said, “It’s the kiss of death in the Camping World Truck Series when Todd picks Stewart (Friesen) to win on TV. So, we’re excited to get him out of the studio and into our HFR Tundras for his run to 800 career starts.”

HFR PR