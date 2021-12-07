Kris Wright to Complete the Niece Motorsports 2022 Driver Lineup

Kris Wright will join Niece Motorsports full time for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, completing the team’s driver line up.



“I’m looking forward to joining the Niece Motorsports organization in 2022,” said Wright. “I learned a lot last year that I think will be beneficial next season. I’m appreciative of Al Niece for allowing me the opportunity to race and represent his organization. The team is working hard to prepare for 2022. I’m ready to get the season started.”



Wright completed a partial schedule in the 2021 Truck Series for Young’s Motorsports. The 27-year-old driver has 17 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts to his credit, with his best finish of 12th coming in last year’s season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.



In addition, the Wexford, Pa. native competed in all seven road course events for Sam Hunt Racing in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series. Wright’s best finish was a 17th-place result at Watkins Glen International.



“As a group we are really excited about the direction our organization is heading, going into the 2022 season,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “Kris is an important piece of that puzzle, so we are happy to have him join the team. I think the four drivers we have set for the 2022 season will complement each other well and work well together. We have big expectations next season and we’re working hard to get there.”



Wright will pilot the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports, joining teammates Carson Hocevar, Dean Thompson, and Lawless Alan, all competing full time for the organization in 2022.



The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season will kick off at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the NextEra Energy 250, airing live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Niece Motorsport PR