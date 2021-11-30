Tate Fogleman Set To Run Full-Time With On Point Motorsports

On Point Motorsports is excited to announce the driver for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

Tate Fogleman will pilot the No. 30 Fowl Life TV Toyota Tundra Pro. Fogleman, the 2021 Talladega Camping World Truck Series race winner is scheduled to race the full season with the Denver, N.C.-based team in 2022.

“I’m looking forward to being with On Point Motorsports,” said Fogleman. “I know everybody that works here is dedicated to racing just like I am. They’re willing to work hard and use their resources, and they’ve had success in the previous season. I’m hoping to build on that.”

Fogleman has found success in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series early on in his career as he took victory at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway this past October. He has 48 career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts with one win, one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

Fogleman added, “I’m looking to improve throughout the season as a team and to knock off consistent top 10 finishes.”

Tate Fogleman is the son of Jay Fogleman, who competed in both NASCAR and the CARS Tour. The younger Fogleman raced with the CARS Super Late Model Tour before joining the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. During his CARS tenure, Tate Fogleman amassed one win, 13 top-five and 17 top-10 in 30 events.

Some of Tate’s hobbies include hunting, fishing, and boating. He’s currently a senior at High Point University with a major in Business Administration and a minor in Marketing.

The first race of the 2022 season takes the green flag at Daytona International Speedway on February 18th, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) live on FOX Sports 1.

