Hattori Racing Enterprises Adds Chase Purdy for 2022

Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) announced today that the team will introduce a new number in 2022, with Chase Purdy taking the wheel of the No. 61 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro beginning with the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Fri., Feb. 18, 2022.

The 22-year-old Tuscaloosa, Ala. native will compete in the full 23-race NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season in search for his first-career playoff berth.

Long-time partner BAMA Buggies will join Purdy at HRE throughout the 2022 season, continuing a relationship that began in 2016.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the HRE team,” Purdy said. “They have consistently won races and been a weekly contender for the last several years. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to race with this group in 2022.”

Purdy, a graduate of the NASCAR Next program and a former winner of the Snowflake 100, completed his first full-time Camping World Trucks season in 2021 and has 30 career starts.

He rejoins the Toyota family for the first time since 2018 in hopes to help propel the new Tundra TRD Pro to Toyota’s eighth manufacturer title in the last 10 seasons.

“This is a humbling, yet a big chance for me to elevate my performance with such a family-oriented team,” Purdy said. “It is also great to have the continued support of BAMA Buggies and rejoin the Toyota Racing family. Hopefully, we can contribute towards another manufacturer title in the new Tundra TRD Pro and make a strong run at the playoffs.”

Team owner Shige Hattori looks forward to Purdy joining the organization full-time in 2022.

“Chase has shown a lot of potential and we’re happy to have him join HRE,” Hattori said. “He has won some big races in his career and has the ability to be successful with our team. We’re looking forward to putting the right people around him and have Chase up front on a weekly basis.”

Additional details, including a crew chief on Purdy’s No. 61 entry will be announced at a later date.