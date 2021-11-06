John Hunter Nemecheck Rallies Late but Comes Up Short of Championship

· Nemechek and the No. 4 team were able to gain two spots on pit road before the start of the final stage, sending the No. 4 Tundra back out onto the track in 25th.
· Just 10 laps into the final stage, Nemechek finally got the caution he was looking for as the No. 12 truck came to a stop on the track. This caution would put Nemechek back on the lead lap and give him a shot to chase down the other championship contenders with just 45 laps remaining.
· After bringing the Pye-Barker Tundra down pit road for what would ultimately be the final pit stop of the race, Nemechek would restart 20th with his sights set on chasing down the other Championship 4 drivers.
· With 27 laps remaining in the title race, Nemechek passed fellow championship contender Matt Crafton for 11th-place and third in the championship race
· After completing the pass on the No. 88, crew chief Eric Phillips came over the radio to encourage his driver saying, “let’s go get the next one”.
· Nemechek continued to gain ground on Ben Rhodes and Zane Smith and was within three seconds of Rhodes with just four laps remaining but would eventually run out of time.
· Nemechek took the checkered flag in seventh-place, four positions behind Ben Rhodes who would claim the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title.