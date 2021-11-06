GMS Racing NCWTS Phoenix Raceway Recap

- Though he was knocked out of championship contention prior to heading into the season finale, Sheldon Creed was looking to compete for one last win in his tenure at GMS Racing. The 2020 champion and defending race winner would pack quite a punch in Qualifying, posting a lap time that was second fastest.

- Creed would rocket to the front from the get go, leading the first 30 laps of the night. As Stage 1 continued onwards, lapped traffic would whittle down the No. 2's advantage, eventually losing the lead to come home with a second place finish after the first 45 laps. Stage 2 once again showcased Creed's speed, as he would take a dominant lead for thirty five laps. Similarly to Stage 1, however, he would lose the lead and finish second in the stage.

- During the final sixty lap run of the race, Sheldon would once again power to the front of the field at the beginning, putting up a fantastic fight for the win. It appeared as if the reigning champion would find victory lane for the fourth time in 2021, but he was ultimately passed with just eighteen laps to go. A second place finish would be enough to help Sheldon lock up a fifth place points finish to round out a season highlighted by three wins, nine Top 5's, and eleven Top 10 finishes with over 700 laps led, marking a series high.

Quote: “I really wish that we could have ended our season out with another win at Phoenix, but regardless I am proud of the fight by my No. 2 GMS Racing team all season. We showed some great signs of competitiveness all year and battled through a lot of adversity. I am going to miss competing for this team in the truck series, but am thankful to have brought the organization eight wins and a championship. Thank you to Maury Gallagher, Mike Beam, Chevrolet, LiftKits4Less, Trench Shoring, and all of our additional partners that have been a part of this journey.”