DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Phoenix

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Toter Ford F-150 Start: 10th Finish: 17th Hailie Deegan started the final race of her rookie season from 10th after qualifying earlier in the day.

The first caution of the race was displayed on lap 13 and Deegan reported her Toter F-150 was a little free on entry. Once the race returned to green, her Toter F-150’s handling tightened up and she remained in the top-15. During the Stage 1 break, Deegan pitted from 15th for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help her tight condition. Unfortunately, a slow stop dropped her back to 22nd for the start of the second stage.

Under green during Stage 2, Deegan relayed to the crew that her F-150 was too tight while she was 20th on lap 77. The stage continued under green and the California native completed it in 20th. She pitted during the stage break for fuel, four tires and adjustments.

Deegan started the final stage from 17th. Unfortunately, her F-150’s handling remained tight as Deegan battled in the top-20. After an early caution in the stage, the remainder ran under green which didn’t allow Deegan to bring her truck down pit road for service. She remained in the top-20 and closed her final race of the season out with a 17th-place finish.