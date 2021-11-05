Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview- Phoenix Raceway

News and Notes:



- Practice; After the completion of the 50-minute practice session on Friday morning, Jordan Anderson would record a fastest lap of 27.438 at 131.205 mph on Lap-9 of his 20-lap session putting him 26th fastest of the 41 trucks entered for the Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway.

– Starting Position; For the fourth time in 2021, qualifying will be held to set the 36-truck starting field for the 150-lap Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Qualifying will be determined by each competitor’s fastest lap of 2-timed laps around the 1-mile Phoenix Raceway. The lineup up will then be set by the fastest 31 competitors on speed and five provisional starters. Qualifying will be take place at 5:05 PM ET Friday, November 5.



– Phoenix Raceway Stats; Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 will mark Anderson’s eighth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at the Phoenix Raceway a place where Anderson made his NASCAR debut in 2014. In seven previous starts at Phoenix Anderson holds an average finish of 24.0 with a best of 13th coming in 2017. In 2021, Anderson has made eight starts behind the wheel of the Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado collecting an average finish of 21.0 with two Top-10’s and 1 Top-5 tying a career best of second in the season opening NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway.



Featured Partners



- Lucas Oil; Founded in 1989 in Corona, California, by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Today, it encompasses the most diversified range of segments in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces, many of which were created by Forrest Lucas himself. In total, the company boasts more than 300 premium oil products, which is the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States, and features a distribution network that includes 48 different countries. For more information, please visit LucasOil.com.



- Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



- Capital City Towing; Located in Columbia, South Carolina; Capital City Towing is able to tow, recover, or haul anything! Whether you are in need of emergency road side repair, winching, recovery, local or long-distance towing and hauling, Capital City is ready to serve you. 24/7 services are available for when you need them the most. Capital City always provides a quick response time. Contact Capital City today at 803-786-9994 or online at CapitalCityTowingSC.com for your towing, recovery, or hauling needs.



– Chassis; JAR will bring Chassis No. 008 to Phoenix Raceway for Anderson to compete with in Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150. Chassis No. 008 last saw on track action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September with Howie DiSavino III behind the wheel. In the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, DiSavino would encounter a right front tire issue mid-race requiring the young Virginian to pit. Loosing multiple laps DiSavino would never fully recover finishing in the 26thposition. Prior to Las Vegas, Chassis No. 008 competed in the In It to Win It 200 at Darlington Raceway at the beginning of September with Anderson behind the wheel. In that race Anderson would finish in 26th position two-laps down. Chassis No. 008 has seen on track action four other times during the 2021 season; Anderson drove No. 008 to a 10th place finish after starting 34th at Darlington in May, Howie DiSavino III in his NCWTS debut steered No. 008 to a 34th place finish, Anderson drove it to a Top-25 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March, and Anderson would record a 37th place finish after having an engine issue at World Wide Technology Raceway in August.

JAR PR