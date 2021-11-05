Roper Racing Phoenix Pre Race

No. 04 News and Notes

A chaotic Martinsville race collected the Carquest Auto Parts Ford. The steering was knocked off center during a front stretch pile up early in the race. The team rallied to get the Truck back in driving condition but the lengthy repair left the team numerous laps down. The team continued to show perseverance and finished the race. New Frontier: Cory Roper and the Roper Racing team have never competed at the Phoenix Raceway. However, Practice and Qualifying make a welcome return this weekend. Learning in practice is huge to the progression of the team.

Cory Roper and the Roper Racing team have never competed at the Phoenix Raceway. However, Practice and Qualifying make a welcome return this weekend. Learning in practice is huge to the progression of the team. Tune in: A Champion will be crowned as the Camping World Truck Series heads west. Tune in at 8:00 PM ET on November 5th on FS1.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Cory Roper: “I’m really looking forward to getting to Phoenix. I’ve never raced at Phoenix but I know Shane and the guys will bring a great truck. Having practice and qualifying will really help us dial in a set up for the race. It’s the season finale so I want to send CarQuest and all of our partners out on a positive note. We can’t do what we do without them.”

From the Pit Box:

We have never worked together at this track. Phoenix is a good track to race at. It’s hard to believe this is the last race of the year. I can’t thank CarQuest, Alliance and PIC enough for everything they have done for us this year. All of our Partners have been such a big help and helped us live our dream.

Roper 2021 Camping World Truck Series Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 15 0 1 2 0 0 27 25.5

Roper Career Camping World Truck Series Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 42 0 1 3 0 0 23.9 23.4

