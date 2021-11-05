Spencer Davis ready for Truck Series season finale at Phoenix

The final race of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is upon Spencer Davis Motorsports (SDM) and driver Spencer Davis and the team heads to Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway for Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 looking to end their season on a high note.



The family-owned team based in Mooresville, N.C. has certainly made strides throughout the year and while the team’s 29th place finish in the most recent race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway last Saturday afternoon wasn’t what they had hoped, Phoenix is a new race with unlimited opportunities.



“I cannot believe the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season is coming to an end this weekend,” said Davis.



“Obviously for our family-owned team, I am proud of what we have accomplished. We have had some highs and we have had some lows, but we have persevered through it all and we’re focused on going to Phoenix and getting us a finish that will propel us into the offseason with momentum.”



Much of the 2021 Truck Series has been held without the luxury of practice or qualifying, but to set the tone for the Championship race, a short practice and two laps of qualifying will return to the series this week and Davis believes the critical track time will be pivotal for his Spencer Davis Motorsports team.



“For a small team like ours, we welcome the opportunity to practice and qualify, especially at a track like Phoenix where track position is so important,” Davis added. “Even though it is a relatively short practice on Friday morning, it is still an opportunity to work out the bugs of our No. 11 INOX Lubricants Toyota Tundra and gives ourselves a safe baseline for qualifying.



“We will be practicing and qualifying but racing under the lights. The handling is going to change, but if we can stay ahead of the chassis adjustments, hopefully, we can find ourselves contending for a top-15 finish or better when that checkered flag waves.”



Davis, a native of Dawsonville, Ga. will make just his second Truck Series start at the 1.0-mile oval. Last fall, he started 27th and finished 23rd.



“Phoenix is a good race-able track with a diverse setup,” added Davis. “Being able to run multi grooves and 2 different corners drive more like a gateway but it has trends of a bigger track.



“I had a real good run with NTS Motorsports back in 16’ in the ARCA Menards Series before a motor failure ruined the race. I believe with practice we can really improve in our sub-par performance there last year.



“Overall, I do really like Phoenix as it is like Iowa Speedway and Richmond Raceway, two of my favorite tracks so I’m looking forward to being back there.”



Spencer Davis Motorsports partner INOX Supreme Lubricants will also serve as a major partner for the 22nd NCWTS race of the year.



INOX product range was first released in 1989 with the Original INOX MX3 Lubricant. The original MX3 product was in development stages for two years prior to release with testing and focus on creating the right product for the market.



The INOX product range continues to grow with 12 products on the market, each with their own many specialized qualities used in all different industries.



All their products are tested and trialed before hitting the market to ensure the best of quality is maintained in the INOX name. INOX products are available at all major industrial, electrical, automotive, hardware, bearing and mining, marine, fishing and tackle outlets, plus many more locations.



A wholly owned Australian company Candan Industries is now exporting to over 25 countries including the United States of America, Canada, France, South Africa, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia.



“I cannot thank Angel and James and everyone with INOX Supreme Lubricants for being a part of our Spencer Davis Motorsports team this season,” said Davis.



“We use their products day to day on our race team and in our machines at our business. A quality product and amazing people helped bring this all together. I hope we can continue our partnership with INOX for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.”



Melvin “Woody” Burns who started the year with SDM as car chief will continue in his new role as crew chief for the sixth consecutive NCWTS race.



Entering Phoenix, Davis, 22, has 31 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts to his credit with a career-best finish of seventh at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in Feb. 2018, with additional top-10s at Texas Motor Speedway (June 2018) and Kentucky Speedway (July 2019).



Plans for Spencer Davis and Spencer Davis Motorsports for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season will be announced at a later date.



The Lucas Oil 150 (150 laps | 150 miles) is the 22nd of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Nov. 5, 2021, from 8:05 a.m. – 8:55 a.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day at 2:05 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag that night shortly after 5:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (MT).



