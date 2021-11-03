Young’s Motorsports Phoenix Raceway November Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Kris Wright

Primary Partner(s): F.N.B. Corporation

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

2021 Driver Points Position: 26th

2021 Owner Points Position: 21st

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 22

Engine : Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

The Lowdown: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year candidate Kris Wright will pilot the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway for his 17th career start.

In addition to his 15 Truck Series races this season at Daytona, Las Vegas (twice), Richmond, Kansas, Darlington, Charlotte, Texas, Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Gateway, Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and most recently at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Wright also made his NCWTS debut last summer at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.

Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 will mark Wright’s Truck Series debut at the famed Arizona speedway.

Welcome Aboard: For the sixth time in 2021, F.N.B. Corporation will serve as the primary partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina.

The Company has total assets of more than $38 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864.

Kris Wright Truck Series Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway Stats : Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 will mark Wright’s inaugural Truck Series debut at the 1.0-mile racetrack.

Wright, however, did compete in last year’s ARCA Menards Series West season finale at Phoenix. After starting 12th in an entry fielded by Chad Bryant Racing, Wright recovered from a Lap 1 incident to record an 18th place finish.

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | United Rentals 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville, Wright made his 16th career NCWTS start.

Starting 26th based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Wright battled handling issues early in the race with his No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado. Great adjustments by crew chief Steven Dawson propelled Wright through the field and onto a lead-lap 13th place finish.

The effort was a career-best for Wright on a short track in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and marked his second top-15 finish of the season after finishing a season-high 12th at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Driver Intel: Road racing standout Kris Wright continues his rookie season with Young’s Motorsports with Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 200 at Martinsville.

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver invades the Truck Series scene this season after spending much of the 2020 season competing in the ARCA Menards Series competing for Chad Bryant Racing and GMS Racing, respectively.

Wright earned three top-10 finishes in six races, including a career-best seventh in the season finale at Kansas Speedway last October.

This season, in addition to the Truck Series, Wright has spent time competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing on the road courses and a string of races in ARCA for Rette Jones Racing.

Solid Pace For Young’s Motorsports: With one race remaining in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season, Young’s Motorsports sits a respectable 21st in the series owner standings with a handful of drivers.

In addition to Wright, former Truck Series winner Kaz Grala, NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Josh Berry, NASCAR Cup Series standout Daniel Suarez and USAC Triple Crown champion Chris Windom have all piloted the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in the 21 races thus far of 2021.

In one of the most competitive Truck Series seasons on record, the team has collected one top-five, two top-10s, six top-15s and 13 top-25 efforts collectively.

Young’s Motorsports stands 10 points behind 20th in the Truck Series owner standings currently secured by David Gilliland Racing.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado is crew chief Steven Dawson.

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his third NCWTS race. In 2017, he guided Austin Hill to a respectable 17th place finish at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway after starting 27th.

Last weekend, he recorded a career-best finish as crew chief with a competitive 13th place finish in the 204-lap race.

Dawson, 33, is a native of Concord, N.C.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quote:

On Phoenix: “I am pumped to get to Phoenix this weekend with the Young’s Motorsports team and our No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado. I am really proud of our team for making huge strides last weekend at Martinsville and I believe we can continue to showcase that pace on Friday night.

“Although I don’t have any laps in a truck at Phoenix, I’m hoping that the laps in the ARCA car last November will be helpful on top of the practice and qualifying I’ll have in the truck before the race.